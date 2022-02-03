Registrar of Voters updates Ascension Parish Council on office upgrades

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie Bourg presented an update to the Ascension Parish Council during a relatively brief virtual meeting held Feb. 3.

Chair John Cagnolatti said the council plans to return to in-person meetings by the next regular meeting of the month, which is set for Feb. 17.

Council meetings are generally scheduled on the first and third Tuesday of every month. The first meeting of the month is held in Donaldsonville, while the second is in Gonzales.

The council previously returned to in-person meetings but reverted back to meeting via Zoom amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

During the registrar's presentation, Bourg provided details of remodeling work being done at the Gonzales office.

The 2022 budget provided $60,000 for the work, she said. Increased manufacturing and material costs led her to seek a new quote the construction portion. She will present the new quote to the finance committee for approval.

The registrar also has a smaller office space in the courthouse in Donaldsonville, which she said could use an upgrade.

Bourg also announced a new chief deputy will be appointed, and a new Civil Service employee will be sought. The position was posted on the Civil Service website.

In reviewing the past year, she added that a legislative audit was performed for tabulation in November.

Though Hurricane Ida and COVID-19 brought challenges, Bourg said her office will continue work on precinct descriptions and boundaries, implementation of the early voting nursing home program, and assisted living facilities voter registration.

In another matter, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said during his report that parish government will feature Black History Month on social media accounts throughout February.