Donaldsonville man arrested on burglary charge
Staff Report
Ascension Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville man in connection with a burglary at the Burger King restaurant in the city.
According to an APSO release, deputies responded to the fast-food chain Jan. 26 and learned about $800 was stolen from the restaurant's safe.
Detectives identified 31-year-old Michael Bougere of Donaldsonville as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video.
According to detectives, Bougere was recently terminated from the business.
A warrant was issued, and Bougere turned himself in for booking at the Ascension Parish Jail.
He was charged with simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, along with two-misdemeanor bench warrants.