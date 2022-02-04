Donaldsonville man arrested on burglary charge

Staff Report

Ascension Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville man in connection with a burglary at the Burger King restaurant in the city.

According to an APSO release, deputies responded to the fast-food chain Jan. 26 and learned about $800 was stolen from the restaurant's safe.

Detectives identified 31-year-old Michael Bougere of Donaldsonville as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video.

According to detectives, Bougere was recently terminated from the business.

A warrant was issued, and Bougere turned himself in for booking at the Ascension Parish Jail.

He was charged with simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, along with two-misdemeanor bench warrants.