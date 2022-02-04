Shawanda Lemon appointed warden of Assumption Parish Detention Center

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon announced the appointment of Deputy Shawanda L. Lemon as the new warden at the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Lemon is a graduate of Assumption High School and a resident of Assumption Parish.

She began her career with the Village of Napoleonville where she worked as an administrative assistant, town clerk, deputy clerk and police officer. Lemon served from 2007-2011.

Lemon began her career with the Sheriff’s Office in January of 2011 as a correctional officer. She was promoted to booking supervisor, training sergeant, then to correctional administration.

On October 1, 2018, Lemon was promoted to Detective in the Criminal Investigative Division.

She is certified as a POST Level 1 Police Officer and is certified as a POST Level III Instructor for correctional officers.

Lemon is the daughter of Callie Berry and the late Paul Lemon, Sr. Her parents are lifelong residents of Assumption Parish.

She is mother to four children.

“Deputy Lemon is a seasoned veteran law officer who is cross-trained in numerous law enforcement positions. She brings a vast array of experience to the Warden’s position. Shawanda has performed exemplary work for the residents of Assumption Parish and I expect her to thrive as she assumes the Warden’s position”, Sheriff Falcon said.

Deputy Lemon assumes her new position on Feb.16 and replaces Warden Roland Rodrigue who is retiring.

Lemon is the first female to serve as warden of the adult Assumption Parish Detention Facility.