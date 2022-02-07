Entergy releases new brand identity, logo with a focus on future

Staff Report

Entergy has revealed its new corporate brand and refreshed logo.

According to a news release, the introduction of the new brand reflects the Louisiana energy provider's aspiration to become the premier electric utility and deliver a cleaner, brighter and more sustainable future for everyone.

“At Entergy, we’ve had the privilege of providing safe, affordable and reliable energy that has powered millions of lives for more than a century,” stated Leo Denault, Entergy’s chairman and chief executive officer. “But we’re not resting there. We are proactively transforming our company to meet new opportunities. We’re evolving to ensure Entergy becomes a driving force for innovation and cutting-edge products and services. And we are accelerating our efforts to reduce carbon emissions, while partnering with our customers to support their own environmental goals, leading to a cleaner and better future for all our stakeholders.”

The updated appearance of the logo, which had not been changed in more than 30 years, honors Entergy’s history while setting new ambitions.

The company stated it reflects the rich textures of its Gulf South home with "warmth, respect and honesty."

The full implementation of the visual transformation is expected to take several months, including on outdoor signage, fleet vehicles, bucket trucks, and elsewhere.

Entergy Corporation is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. It provides power life for 3 million families and businesses across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.