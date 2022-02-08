Ascension Parish fights 'litter on a stick'

Staff Report

As part of his ongoing efforts to clean up litter in Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment has tasked the Code Enforcement Department with targeting signs placed illegally in state and parish rights-of-way.

Sometimes known as “litter on a stick,” these signs often are advertising notices and political campaign signs and are illegal.

Code enforcement officers also will be looking for signs and flyers attached to telephone/electrical poles and highway signs. They will also investigate to see who was responsible for placing the signs.

“We are asking the public to work with us, to assist us in keeping Ascension beautiful,” Cointment said.

According to the Ascension Parish Code of Ordinances, Chapter 11. Article IV. Definitions - “Litter shall include all signs, including but not limited to for sale, for rent, realtor signs, garage sale signs, political signs, or business signs placed in any public right-of-way.”