Donaldsonville community group plans march, rally against violence

A Donaldsonville community group plans to hold a march and rally against violence on the afternoon of Feb. 27.

Glenn Price, who said he was representing the Sunrise Community Group, spoke to members of the Donaldsonville City Council about the event during the council's Feb. 8 meeting.

Price said the march would begin at 2:30 p.m. and will conclude with a rally at the River Road African American Museum's Rosenwald School building.

According to Price, he has been in discussion with representatives of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office about the group's plans. They are planning to park at the Care South facility and march in the apartment area just off Hwy. 1.

He said he has discussed the plans with pastors and organizations that might get involved.

"We think we will have a strong showing for this event," Price told council members.

Council members were supportive of the event.

Price previously ran for mayor during the 2020 election. He announced his candidacy July 11, 2020 during a march that started near the parish fairgrounds and ended with a rally at the Bicentennial Jazz Plaza next to city hall and the River African American Museum.

The Donaldsonville Community Care Committee organized the 2020 march and rally, which was in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group endorsed challengers to four of the five council seats. All four incuments were reelected to new terms.