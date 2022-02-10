C Braud Road in Prairieville narrows to one lane

Staff Report

C. Braud Road in Prairieville, between Bluff Road and Hwy. 73, will have lane closures for the next several days so the contractor can lay the final layer of asphalt.

Single-lane traffic will be maintained at all times, according to a release from Ascension Parish government. Expect delays and use caution while traveling in this traffic construction area.

C. Braud Road is located near the Interstate 10 exit ramp.

Citizens can follow the progress of this and all roadway projects at www.MoveAscension.com.