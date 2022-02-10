AROUND THE NATION: Inflation reaches a 40-year high with prices up 7.5 percent in last year

Staff Report

Inflation over the past year hit its highest rate in four decades, according to the Labor Department.

Consumer prices jumped 7.5 percent last month compared with 12 months earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982.

Inflation has accelerated amid heavy federal aid, shortages of workers and supplies, low interest rates, and consumer spending.

Bob Saget's cause of death released

Comedian Bob Saget died of "head trauma" a month ago in a Florida hotel room, according to a statement from his family.

Saget's family shared the conclusion from the medical examiner's office investigating the Jan. 9 death of the "America's Funniest Home Video" host and "Full House" star. The Orange County chief medical examiner corroborated the statement.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," his family stated.

Brooke Shields poses in jean ad campaign

Brooke Shields will be featured in Jordache's Spring 2022 campaign.

Shields, 56, told People magazine that the unretouched photos, shot by artist Cass Bird, show that women of any age can embrace their sexuality.

She last modeled for a denim campaign when she was 15