AROUND THE STATE: New Orleans Police investigating armed riders doing donuts

Staff Report

New Orleans Police investigating armed riders doing donuts

New Orleans Police are investigating a viral video posted to the social media platform Instagram, which shows a crowd watching a vehicle spin in the city's Central Business District.

One of the riders on top of the vehicle appears to hold a firearm while the major streets are blocked by the crowd.

According to New Orleans news reports, a witness said when drivers honked their horns for them to move, they cursed at them and pointed guns.

Denham Springs woman sentenced, ordered to pay

According to the Department of Justice, 35-year-old Brittany Monroe Knapp of Denham Springs was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison following her conviction for wire fraud.

The court further sentenced Knapp to serve three years of supervised release following her term of imprisonment and ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $869,940.

According to admissions made as part of her guilty plea, on or about Nov. 14, 2019, Knapp submitted an expense report from a computer located in Baton Rouge to the Oceans Healthcare corporate office in Plano, Texas, in which she falsely represented the purchase of certain equipment from a vendor.

West Monroe man sentenced for trying to hire hit man

A West Monroe man received the maximum 10-year sentence for trying to hire a hit man to kill his ex-wife while he was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting her two daughters.

U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced 48-year-old Steven Marcus Kelley on a charge of using the mail to commission a murder for hire in December 2019, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown stated in a news release.

The judge also ordered three years of supervised probation after Kelley is released.