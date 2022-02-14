West Ascension Pelicans recreation teams travel to New Orleans area

Staff Report
West Ascension Pelicans players are shown during recent action.

The West Ascension Pelicans traveled to the New Orleans area to compete in recreation basketball games.

The 9 and 10-year-old girls and boys all-star teams both lost two games over the weekend action. The defending champions fell to Jefferson Parish East 46-38 and Jefferson Parish West 49-48. They defeated Slidell 57-24 and lost to Opelousas 57-47.

The teams plan to travel to St. John Parish next. The 8-year-old boys will travel to Larose.