West Ascension Pelicans recreation teams travel to New Orleans area

Staff Report

The West Ascension Pelicans traveled to the New Orleans area to compete in recreation basketball games.

The 9 and 10-year-old girls and boys all-star teams both lost two games over the weekend action. The defending champions fell to Jefferson Parish East 46-38 and Jefferson Parish West 49-48. They defeated Slidell 57-24 and lost to Opelousas 57-47.

The teams plan to travel to St. John Parish next. The 8-year-old boys will travel to Larose.