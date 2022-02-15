Intracoastal Bridge construction to begin in April, DOTD reports

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced beginning in April, construction will begin on a project to replace the Hwy. 1 Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The $57.7 million project will replace the current southbound bridge with a new bridge that will be constructed on the west side of the existing structure.

Additionally, Ernest Wilson Drive and Hwy. 1 will be realigned to connect with the new bridge. Vehicles will remain on the current alignment until the new bridge is completed, at which time, both south and northbound traffic will be shifted to the new bridge. There will be two lanes of traffic in each direction during construction.

During construction, temporary lane closures will be kept to a minimum and will only be allowed for a duration of a single day from the hours of 7 p m. to 4 a.m.

This is part of a two-phased project that once completed, will have a new southbound bridge that has three 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders and a new northbound bridge with two 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders and a barrier separated exit lane for I-10 eastbound. Phase two is scheduled to go to bid summer 2023.

The contractor, Kiewit Louisiana Co., is anticipated to be completed with phase one early 2023, weather permitting. Phase two is estimated to be completed 2026.