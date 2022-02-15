Louisiana State Police report fatal bicycle crash in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Hwy. 18 north of Hwy. 3120 just outside of Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish.

The crash, which occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 14, claimed the life of 66-year-old Willie Nicholas Jr. of Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Nicholas was traveling south on Hwy. Hwy 18 on his bicycle. At the same time, a 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Hwy. 18 behind Nicholas. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford struck the rear of the bicycle.

Nicholas sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Nicholas and the driver of the Ford for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes and avoiding injuries. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws.