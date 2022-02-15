Three arrested in connection with Donaldsonville shooting

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported three arrests connected to an investigation of a Feb. 11 shooting near St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the shooting around 9:47 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies observed a vehicle leaving the scene, and conducted a traffic stop.

Three individuals inside the vehicle were arrested:

Blayne McCorkel, 21, of Denham Springs was charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation; Illegal carry of weapons/crime or CDS; and possession of MDMA

Jayla Thomas, 24, of Baton Rouge was charged with possession of marijuana over 14 grams; and illegal carry of weapons/crime or CDS

Katelyn Hebert, 19, of Baton Rouge was charged with possession of Schedule II CDS

Detectives suspect McCorkel, Thomas, and Hebert visited the area of St. Vincent Street to make a narcotics transaction, which resulted in gunfire.

There were no reported injuries, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be pending.