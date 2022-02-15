Three arrested in connection with Donaldsonville shooting

Staff Report
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident Feb. 11 near St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported three arrests connected to an investigation of a Feb. 11 shooting near St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville. 

According to a news release, deputies responded to the shooting around 9:47 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies observed a vehicle leaving the scene, and conducted a traffic stop.

Three individuals inside the vehicle were arrested:

  • Blayne McCorkel, 21, of Denham Springs was charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation; Illegal carry of weapons/crime or CDS; and possession of MDMA 
  • Jayla Thomas, 24, of Baton Rouge was charged with possession of marijuana over 14 grams; and illegal carry of weapons/crime or CDS
  • Katelyn Hebert, 19, of Baton Rouge was charged with possession of Schedule II CDS

Detectives suspect McCorkel, Thomas, and Hebert visited the area of St. Vincent Street to make a narcotics transaction, which resulted in gunfire.

There were no reported injuries, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be pending.