Two arrested on financial fraud charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrests of two men charged with multiple felony crimes arising out of an investigation which affected a high volume of residents in the Plattenville area.

Calvin Toby LeBlanc, 40, and Kelly Don Papineau, 40, both of Plattenville, were charged in the investigation, which began in June 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office reportedly received multiple complaints of fraudulent financial activities. Checks were eventually illegally transacted at financial institutions and deputies determined the checks in question were stolen from the victims’ mailboxes.

Detectives initiated an extensive investigation and were able LeBlanc and Papineau as potential suspects responsible for the crimes.

Detectives were also able to connect illegal transactions to a local business establishment as another victim.

Around Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, detectives began receiving complaints of mail thefts as well as improper transactions from the suspects in the Plattenville area.

Detectives, deputies, and narcotics agents were able to secure a search warrant for the suspects residence. The Sheriff’s Office reported they seized evidence in support of the crimes.

During that process, agents seized a quantity of methamphetamine which was attributed to both suspects.

LeBlanc was charged with:

Identity Theft (5 Counts)

Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds (5 Counts)

Bank Fraud (5 Counts)

​​Monetary Instrument Abuse (4 Counts)

Forgery (4 Counts)

Felony Theft

Access Device Fraud (1 Count)

Possession of Methamphetamine

​Papineau was charged with:

Felony Theft

Issuing Worthless Checks

Bank Fraud (3 Counts)

Identity Theft (2 Counts)

Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds (2 Counts)

​​Forgery (1 Count)

Monetary Instrument Abuse (1 Count)

​​Possession of Methamphetamine

LeBlanc’s bond was set at $150,000 and Papineau’s bond was set at $145,000.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages any individuals who think they may have been victimized by these crimes to contact detectives at (985) 369-2912 or (985) 526-1627 immediately.