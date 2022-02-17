'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign runs Feb. 18 to March 1

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will join local law enforcement agencies in participating in the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign throughout the Mardi Gras season.

It will run from Feb. 18 to March 1. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

According to a news release from APSO, additional deputies will be assigned to saturated patrol efforts to target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving is a deadly epidemic that takes the lives of more than 10,000 people each year, on average.

"You should never drive if you have had anything to drink containing alcohol. Remember that driving under the influence of illegal narcotics can also lead to a DWI arrest. In fact, some legal medications can impair your ability to drive. Always read warning labels and instructions on prescription and over-the-counter medications. If you are going to consume alcohol during the Mardi Gras season, please do it safely and responsibly," a spokesperson stated in the release.