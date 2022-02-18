AROUND THE NATION: Paul McCartney plans U.S. tour

Staff Report

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney announced he will tour the U.S. when he kicks off the “Got Back Tour.”

His first U.S. outing in three years, the musician has planned 13 dates. Shows include Los Angeles, Boston, New Jersey, and Seattle. Southern states Florida, North Carolina, and Tennesse are also slated.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 25.

Model is Victoria's Secret first with Down syndrome

Puerto Rican model Sofía Jirau announced she has become the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome.

Jirau joins 17 other women in the company's new underwear line and campaign, Love Cloud Collection.

The 24-year-old thanked Victoria's Secret for seeing her as a model "without limits," on her Instagram.

Avocado imports stopped

Avocado imports halted from Mexico to the U.S. after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

The U.S. government suspension came after the safety inspector received a threatening message, according to Mexico’s Agriculture Department.

In a statement to USA TODAY, the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico said it was working with Mexican and U.S. authorities to resolve the matter.