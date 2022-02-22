Former deputy charged with making false statements in seeking Paycheck Protection Program funds

Staff Report

A former St. John the Baptist Parish deputy was charged with making a false statement in an application for Paycheck Protection Program benefits submitted in May 2021.

According to a news release, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans stated 32-year-old Tianna Hart of LaPlace was charged with making a false statement via a bill of information filed on Feb. 15 in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to the bill, Hart knowingly and willfully made a false statement to the U.S. Small Business Administration in an application for PPP benefits.

If convicted, Hart faces a maximum sentence of up to five years, up to three years supervised release, a restitution order, a fine of up to $250,000, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

Evans reiterated that a bill of information is a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.