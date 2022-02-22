Donaldsonville City Council receives update on Lemann Memorial Center renovation plans

Leadership Ascension's D'Ville Shooting Stars class members presented an update on the Lemann Memorial Center renovation project during the Donaldsonville City Council meeting held Feb. 22.

Group member Josh Guitreau told council members the gym, lobby, kitchen, and restrooms will be among the areas of the building renovated. New LED lighting will be installed, as well as a mini basketball court to allow a space for younger children to play.

Members of the group said the renovation of the community facility could attract recreational events to the area, as the court will be striped for both basketball and volleyball.

The Elks, which has been using the Assumption Parish Community Center in Napoleonville for its annual Mardi Gras ball, has expressed interest in returning the event to the Lemann Memorial Center.

Guitreau said his employer, Shell Chemical, has been among the companies to commit funds to the project. The group is in the process of reaching out to other area corporations, he added.

"We're super excited about it. We have some volunteers ready," Guitreau said.

The group originally estimated the cost of the project as $200,000. They have been working to keep costs down through donations of services and materials.

Guitreau said the class will also focus on the lobby area in order to make a good first impression to visitors to the facility.

Group member Ann Booth said a grand opening event will be planned once the project is complete.

"We want to show the sponsors we are grateful for what they put into this," Booth said.

Mayor Leroy Sullivan pointed out the renovation will be the largest Leadership Ascension project to date on the west side of Ascension Parish.

"I'm grateful to them for their enthusiasm and wanting to do this on the west bank," Sullivan said.

Ascension Parish Council members previously met with the class members during the last recreation committee meeting.

Last year, the council worked with Leadership Ascension's Prairie Dogs team to open the new Prairieville Dog Park. The grand opening for the Hwy. 929 park was held Nov. 6, 2021.

The D’ville Shooting Stars team includes: Kara Anderson, Weichert Realtors, Villar & Company; Ann Booth, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Milton Cayette, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office; Debra Gaudin, City of Gonzales; Josh Guitreau, Shell Chemical; Wes Moreau, Essential Federal Credit Union; Melissa Pourciau, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, APAC; and Rhonda Turner, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce began its Leadership Ascension program in 1995. The Leadership Ascension Foundation is a registered non-profit corporation in Louisiana and is a 501(c). Donations are tax deductible.

The group's Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/DVilleShootingStars/

To donate via PayPal, go to: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=LFWDD6WWLZ3B2