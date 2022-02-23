AROUND THE STATE:​​​​​​​ Former sheriff receives life sentence

Staff Report

Former sheriff sentenced to life

Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain received four life sentences after being found guilty in November of four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, and one count each of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Strain, 59, served as sheriff for two decades. He was arrested in June 2019 on accusations dating back more than four decades.

Two deputies arrested on manslaughter charges

Two Jefferson Parish deputies were arrested on manslaughter charges and fired after Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said their use of force in a fatal shooting was not justified.

Lopinto announced the arrests of 29-year-old Isaac Hughes and 35-year-old Johnathan Louis during a news conference held five days after Daniel Vallee was shot and killed.

The sheriff said the deputies shot Vallee Feb. 16 after responding to a noise complaint.

Louisiana delivery driver dies in Mississippi shooting

A delivery driver from Louisiana was shot and later died while making a delivery to a store in Jackson, Mississippi.

Tarik Domino, 45, was working for Capitol City Produce, which is based in Baton Rouge, when he was killed.

Police said Domino was shot at a Dollar General store where two other people were in an altercation. One of the people fired a gun at the other, and Domino was shot.

He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

UNO student dropped off at hospital, dies later

A 21-year-old New Orleans college student was pronounced dead after she was dropped off at a hospital after a night out with friends.

Ciaya Jordan Whetstone reportedly called an Uber prior to being taken to the hospital.

A University of New Orleans students, she was from Bamberg, South Carolina and was in Metairie earlier attending parades.