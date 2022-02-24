23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes, reported defendants who pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced.

Ascension Parish:

William Barker, 14409 Whispering Oaks Dr. Gonzales, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Mark Owens, 17462 Cypress Ln. Springfield, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Danny Ricks, 219 E Railroad St. Gonzales, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Felony Simple Criminal Damage to Property and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Gerrad Brown, 7960 Keel Ave Baton Rouge, LA, age 18, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Johnny Taylor, 11736 Harrells Ferry Rd. Baton Rouge, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and Aggravated Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years home incarceration to be monitored through the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

On October 15, 2021, Joshua Sorina of 1434 Teche St. New Orleans, LA, age 31, was found guilty of 1st Degree Robbery (4 counts). Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On February 15, 2022, the defendant was sentenced to 30 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Grant Johnson, 104 Driftwood Ct. Pierre Part, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile (4 counts) and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 9 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation and must register and notify as a sex offender.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.