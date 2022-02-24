Ascension Parish vegetation management team recognized

Staff Report

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment attended a staff meeting of the Department of Public Works' Vegetation Management Team to recognize some of the crew for their exceptional service during a recent week-long training.

He presented Certificates of Recognition to several members of the team, which stated:

"The Ascension Parish Public Works Department would like to acknowledge you for your efforts toward the mission of the Vegetation Team, which is to work safely, effectively, and efficiently. You went above and beyond your normal duties, cross-training existing staff and new team members alike. Your dedication and devotion to your team members are highly valued and appreciated."