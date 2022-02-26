AROUND THE NATION: Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Staff Report

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

President Joe Biden nominated U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Feb. 25, seeking to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson would become the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court in its 233-year history.

"Choosing someone to serve on the United States Supreme Court is one of the most serious constitutional responsibilities a president has," Biden said.

Jackson, 51, has been a federal appeals court judge in Washington, D.C.

Lawsuit: Wrong woman jailed for 13 days

A California woman sued the city of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department and airport police claiming she was arrested and held in jail for almost two weeks before authorities realized they arrested the wrong person, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Bethany Farber was preparing to fly out of Los Angeles International Airport to Puerto Escondido, Mexico, in April 2021 when she was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration and told there was a warrant for her arrest in Texas, the lawsuit says.

Poll: Majority say Biden's first year was a failure

A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll revealed 56 percent of respondents view President Joe Biden's first year as a failure.

The ongoing pandemic, an inflation spike, and political infighting marred the year.

Additionally, 54 percent said he has not fulfilled his campaign promises and 52 percent feel he has done more to divide the nation rather than unite it.