River Road African American Museum genealogy workshop set for March 12

Staff Report

The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will host a genealogy workshop via Zoom webinar March 12.

Last month, more than 300 signed up for the GU272 genealogy workshop and discussion, according to RRAAM.

The workshop educated participants about the enslaved people who were sold by the Jesuit priests of Georgetown University to former Governor Henry S. Johnson of Ascension Parish. Johnson was an attorney and legislator who owned Chatham Plantation in Modeste, Louisiana.

Recent discoveries show that there were more than 272 individuals sold by Jesuits and more than 100 of those sold were brought to the Donaldsonville area.

RRAAM African American Genealogy Workshop Part II will be facilitated by Karran Royal.