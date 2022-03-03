23rd Judicial District Court reports guilty pleas for Feb. 21-25

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes, reported the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced the week of Feb. 21 through Feb. 25.

Ascension Parish:

Tyrel Jimerson, 11027 Stevenson Rd. Geismar, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery (2 counts) and was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 10 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 10 years are to be suspended. Upon release, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation which will be served on home incarceration and monitored through the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Charles Daggs Jr., 125 Coleman Johnson St. Napoleonville, LA, age 66, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Nicole Crochet, 339 Shell Beach Rd. Pierre Part, LA, age 39, pled guilty to DWI 1st Offense and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Travanti Williams, 147 Violet St. Thibodaux, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Christopher Adams, 2602 Lake Palourde Rd. Morgan City, LA, age 47, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Kevin Hue Jr., 124 Family St. Pierre Part, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 6 months of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 18 months are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Matt Stewart, 109 Jarvis St. Gibson, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

John Mark Mabile, 3606 Keith St. Pierre Part, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Calvin Nelson Jr., 6015 Grant Rd. Napoleonville, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Nicholas Massoletti, 173 Felicia St. Morgan City, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Andre Patterson, 110 Bertrand St. Napoleonville, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Zachary Henry, 701 E McGinnis St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Devin Guillot, 542 Bayou Dr. Pierre Part, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Simple Criminal Trespass. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Kinta Thompson, 235 Daggs St. Belle Rose, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Iesha Dorsey, 223 Jefferson St. Napoleonville, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

Marcus Lumar, 6359 Convent Station St. Convent, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

On August 23, 2021, Brian Schexnayder, 1857 LA 18 Vacherie, LA, age 58, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On February 24, 2022, the defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.