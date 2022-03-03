Louisiana State Police arrest Houston pair after finding 25 pounds of cocaine

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the arrest of two suspects from Houston on drug charges following a stop on Interstate 10.

According to a news release, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Nissan Sentra on Interstate 10 eastbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish after 6:30 p.m. March 2.

Troopers reported they located 25 pounds of cocaine inside the car.

Marco Antonio Hernandez Garcia, 35, and Maria Lizeth Rodriguez Hernandez, 20, were arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs.