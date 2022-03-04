Ascension Parish Schools set support job fair for March 9

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools is holding a Support Job Fair to fill multiple positions across the district including bus drivers, child nutrition, paraprofessionals, maintenance, and custodians.

Those wishing to secure positions in the school district should pre-register and attend.

WHAT: Ascension Public Schools Support Job Fair

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 9

WHERE: Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 LA Hwy 73, Geismar, LA 70734

To register, go to: https://forms.gle/SwgoWkjnRnZcGj6P7, to complete a short pre-registration form to secure your interview spot. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Ascension Public Schools invests in the success of its employees and offers a competitive salary and benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and retirement. The district's Salary Schedule is available online.

For more information about Ascension Public Schools and to learn about the benefits of working in the school district, visit www.AscensionSchools.org/ApplyNow.