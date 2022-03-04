AROUND THE STATE:​​​​​​​ Donald Trump, Mike Pence scheduled for New Orleans event

Staff Report

Former president, vice president invited to New Orleans event

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were invited to the Republican National Commitee spring weekend retreat in New Orleans.

According to a report from The Hill, Pence will rebuke those in the Republican Party who have praised Russian President Vladimir Putin recently.

The Hill, a newspaper based in Washington D.C., obtained excerpts from Pence's prepared remarks.

In a recent interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "a holocaust" and urged Russia to cease fighting.

Hurricane relief announced

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency will grant Louisiana a total of $16,157,991.20 in Hurricanes Ida, Laura, Zeta, and Delta relief.

Plaquemines Parish will receive $5,357,821.40 in Hurricane Ida relief, Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc. will receive $4,281,255.87 in Hurricane Laura relief, the South Lafourche Levee District will receive $3,040,097.22 in Hurricane Ida relief, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will receive $2,263,025.23 in Hurricane Zeta relief, and the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital will receive $1,215,791.45 in Hurricane Laura relief.

Two cited for transporting feral hogs

A pair from the Vernon Parish town of Pitkin were cited for taking feral hogs from one parish and releasing them in another.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana is among some 35 states where feral hogs cause damage to property, including crops and livestock.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates there are a total of 6 million hogs. Damage and control costs total more than $1.5 billion annually.