Westbound lane of Sunshine Bridge to close March 8-12

Staff Report

There will be a westbound lane closure on Hwy. 70 across the Sunshine Bridge from Hwy. 44 to Hwy. 18 from March 8 until March 12 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, St. James Parish officials announced.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will close the lane to repair a Cox Communications fiber optic cable crossing that is attached to the Sunshine Bridge.

Loads over 11 feet should call the permit office for alternate routes.

For DOTD updates, see dotd.la.gov.