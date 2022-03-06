AROUND THE NATION: Economy added 678,000 jobs in February

Staff Report

Economy added 678,000 jobs in February

Employers added some 678,000 jobs in February, representing the most since last summer, as COVID-19’s omicron variant faded.

According to the Labor Department, the unemployment rate fell from 4 percent to 3.8 percent.

Economists had estimated that 400,000 would be added over the month.

Tornado causes damage in Iowa

Two people were killed when a tornado swept through central Iowa.

According to local reports, it damaged buildings and downed trees and power lines.

The tornado touched down southwest of Des Moines.

Iditarod race held in Alaska

Dogs, mushers, and fans gathered in the Anchorage downtown area for the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Last year's ceremonial start was canceled due to the pandemic.

This year's event was the 50th running.