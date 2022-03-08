Ascension Parish deputies awarded for going 'beyond the badge'

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies D'wanya Black and Alex Troxclair were among those honored at the Heart of Law Enforcement awards ceremony hosted by Beyond the Badge Louisiana.

According to APSO, the organization acknowledged several law enforcement officers throughout Louisiana who have gone above and beyond the call of duty with an extreme act of kindness.

On Dec. 23, 2021, Deputy Alex Troxclair and Deputy First Class D’wanya Black, responded to the Quality Inn, located at 2275 Hwy. 70 in the Donaldsonville area, in reference to a stranded 19-year-old female.

Both deputies paid out of their own pockets more than $100 each to rent a room for the young woman for two nights, giving her time to make arrangements to get back to her home in California. Their actions did not go unnoticed and were reported to the agency.