Houma drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

A Houma man suspected of shooting and injuring an individual last year has been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail after being apprehended by Ascension Parish deputies and Gonzales police officers.

Tevin Jackson, 29, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man on Jan. 20, 2021.

After authorities identified Jackson as the suspect, he was arrested in Ascension Parish last month after being caught driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information that Jackson was in a stolen truck that was stopped around 3 a.m. Feb. 20 at a Gonzales gas station.

“When deputies attempted to approach the suspect in the stolen truck, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed that led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The Gonzales Police Department assisted deputies at which time the suspect lost control of the vehicle near Airline Highway and Highway 621.”

Jackson then ran but was taken into custody a short time later. Ascension deputies found a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin and a gun with a high-capacity magazine in Jackson’s possession, authorities said.

Deputies picked up Jackson and booked him into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he remained on $275,000 bail.

Dan Copp of The Houma Courier contributed to this report.