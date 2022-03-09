Belle Rose man pleads guilty to bank fraud over $200,000

Staff Report

Rodney Roussell, 40, of Belle Rose, pled guilty to bank fraud on March 8, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

According to documents filed in federal court, the case began following a complaint from a local company to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Roussell began working for Company A, which maintained operational headquarters in New Orleans, in August 2017.

The company maintained a business account with JPMorgan Chase Bank and salary payments to Roussell were made electronically and drawn on the company's account.

Roussell did not have access to the bank account and was not authorized to make payments of any kind using its funds.

Beginning around April 2018 and continuing until about June 2018, Roussell utilized the bank's web portal and mobile banking app to transfer money from the company's account to pay the balance of Roussell's personal bank card. A total of $213,372.05 was obtained from the account.

Roussell faces a maximum of 30 years imprisonment, followed by up to five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $1 million or the greater of twice the gross gain to the defendant or twice the gross loss, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 14 before U.S. District Judge Greg G. Guidry.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office acknowledged the assistance of the FBI with the matter. The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. Klebba, Chief of the Financial Crimes Unit, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paige O’Hale.