Donaldsonville Downtown Live at the Crescent to return in 2022

The Donaldsonville Downtown Live at the Crescent concert series will return in 2022.

Concerts scheduled for Crescent Park include: da' Mellow Band on April 2, Party at Joe's on May 7, Larry Neal and the Neal Brothers Blues Band on June 4, and the Michael Foster Project on July 2.

Additionally, the Independence Day celebration will return to the park.

All events are weather permitting and set for 6 to 9 p.m.

Lawn chairs, food and beverages are allowed, but no glass containers.

For more information, contact lee@visitdonaldsonville.org or 225-445-1383.