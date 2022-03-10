Donaldsonville man arrested on failing to register as sex offender charge

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on a felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 46-year-old Clifton Dunham.

A sex offender compliance check was conducted at an address in the Belle Rose area of Assumption Parish on Dec. 15, 2021. Detectives reported it was determined that Dunham had not resided at the address for several months.

Dunham was transferred from another facility to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on March 8.

At the time of the release, he was incarcerated with bond set at $100,000.