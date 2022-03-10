Jeremy Muse appointed human resources director for Ascension Parish Schools

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of Jeremy Muse, Ed.D., as the Director of Human Resources.

"Dr. Muse brings a unique skill set as an educator, decorated school leader, and training in business and human resources to this critical role for our school system," stated Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We look forward to his work in leading our HR Department."

Born and raised in Walker, Muse started his teaching career at Eastside Elementary School in Morehouse Parish. He served as a math specialist in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and taught at Bakersfield Elementary in the City of Baker school system before joining Ascension Public Schools.

Muse began working in Ascension Parish in 2005 at Central Elementary. In 2007, he completed an administrative internship program with Principal Toni Hardy at Galvez Primary and Principal Monica Hills at Lowery Middle School. In 2008, Central Elementary became Central Middle and Muse became Assistant Principal under Principal Lynette Lacaze. He held that position for nine years.

In 2016, Muse became the principal of Lake Elementary School. In his five years as Lake's leader, he led the school to earn an “A” rating annually, including earning the designation of “Top Gains Designee” for student growth each year. In 2020, Lake Elementary School was named a Model PLC by All Things PLC. Earlier this year, Muse was selected as the Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year for 2022.

"As the Director of Human Resources, the thing that I really want to share with everyone is what a great opportunity it is to work in Ascension Parish. We have such a great community and team," said Muse. "This is the fourth parish I have worked in, and I will tell you there is a dramatic difference between what we do and what others do. We are going to be very aggressive in telling potential future employees what a great place this is, and that we want them to choose Ascension Parish."

Muse earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe, a master's degree in educational leadership from Louisiana State University, and a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which included a dissertation in school policy and law. In addition, he is a Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) certified professional and expects to finish his MBA later this year.

His wife, Stacie, has been a librarian at East Ascension High for eight years and his twins, Isabella and Madelyn, attend Lake Elementary.