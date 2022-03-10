AROUND THE NATION: Inflation rose 7.9 percent, fastest pace since 1982

Staff Report

Inflation rose 7.9 percent, fastest pace since 1982

Inflation reached a 40-year high last month as consumer prices rose 7.9 percent.

The Labor Department reported the increase March 10, which reflected the 12 months ending in February and did not include the oil and gas price surges that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The pain at the pump has been relentless for American motorists. Gas prices leaped 6.6 percent and made up nearly a third of February's rise. Pump prices were up 38 percent from a year earlier.

MTV launches campaign targeting young voters

As reported in a USA Today exclusive, MTV is aiming to boost the numbers of young voters with an early voting campaign ahead of the midterm elections.

This year's midterms will decide control of Congress for the next two years.

The "Voting Early is Easier” plan zeroes in on voters on college campuses.

Tiger Woods inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

An emotional Tiger Woods entered the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Some 44 years after shuffling on to the stage of "The Mike Douglas Show" as a 2-year-old and entertaining Bob Hope, Jimmy Stewart and the host by hitting golf balls into a net and hitting a few putts, he proudly walked to the podium at PGA Tour headquarters.

Also inducted was former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and three-time U.S. Women's Open champion Susie Maxwell Berning. Visionary and trailblazer Marion Hollins was also inducted posthumously.