Online enrollment to open for kindergarten, pre-K in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced online pre-kindergarten (Pre-K) applications and kindergarten registration will open for the 2022-23 school year in mid-March.

Kindergarten registration will begin on March 14, and applications for pre-kindergarten programs will begin on March 24.

All applications and registrations will be taken online only with no on-site registration.

KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

WHAT: Online Kindergarten Registration for the 2022-23 school year (ONLINE ONLY)

WHEN: Starting Monday, March 14, 2022

WHERE: https://www.ascensionschools.org/families/registration

ELIGIBILITY: Children entering Kindergarten should be five years of age by Sept. 30, 2022. Parents or guardians must present the following documents* to the school for enrollment:

-Child's birth certificate,

-Up-to-date immunization/shot records, and

-Proof of residence (ex: utility bill with service address)

*After completing the online registration, schools will communicate with parents or guardians to collect all necessary documents for the child's registration.

PRE-KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

WHAT: Online Pre-Kindergarten Registration for the 2022-23 school year (ONLINE ONLY)

WHEN: Thursday, March 24, 2022 - May 15, 2022

WHERE: https://www.ascensionearlychildhood.org/admissions

ELIGIBILITY: Those applying for Pre-K must be four years of age by Sept. 30, 2022, and those applying for Head Start must be three years of age by Sept 30, 2022.** Families looking to register in Ascension's publicly-funded early childhood programs including Head Start, public school Pre-K, and community-based Type 3 Early Learning Centers must apply online and upload all required documents in order to be considered for eligibility. Parents may also apply for publicly-funded birth to age 4 seats located in community-based early learning centers through the same application portal.

**Early Childhood seats are publicly-funded and are dependent upon available federal and state funding, which limits open availability in each program. The completion of an application does NOT guarantee placement. Students are NOT accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the Ascension Early Childhood Ready Start Network and eligibility process, visit www.ascensionearlychildhood.org. For more information about kindergarten registration and Ascension Public Schools, visit www.AscensionSchools.org.