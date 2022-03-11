Ascension Parish deputies arrest Gonzales man on obscenity charge

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of committing lewd acts toward a store employee.

According to a news release, deputies arrested 37-year-old Curtis Weams Jr. on one count of obscenity.

Deputies responded to a complaint at a store located on Hwy. 44 in Gonzales on March 7 around 2:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with two employees who advised that a man entered the drive through and purchased a drink. He then allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating while in the drive through.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Detectives obtained surveillance video, which they said confirmed the employees' accounts.

Weams was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville on the morning of March 11.