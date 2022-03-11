Donaldsonville man arrested in Vermilion Parish narcotics investigation

Staff Report

Two suspects, including a Donaldsonville man, were arrested in Vermilion Parish after authorities served a search warrant at a residence.

Thomas Jenkins III, 51, of Donaldsonville and Coutrney Davis, 33, of Maurice were arrested after a narcotics investigation involving the Maurice Police Department and Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jenkins was charged with possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and possession with intent to distribute MDMA, Ecstasy.

According to a spokesperson for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force was contacted for assistance in the investigation initiated by the Maurice Police Department on March 7.

After obtaining a search warrant, about five pounds of synthetic marijuana was located at the residence. The total amount of drugs seized included more than 2,500 Ecstasy pills, and $1,978 in suspected drug proceed currency.