AROUND THE STATE: ​​​​​​​Former president's plane makes emergency landing

Staff Report

Former president's plane makes emergency landing

After leaving New Orleans for a donor retreat, a private plane carrying former President Donald Trump reportedly had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines failed.

The former president was headed back to his residence in Palm Beach, Fla., according to reports published by The Washington Post and Politico.

The weekend retreat also featured former Vice President Mike Pence.

Former Jeanerette mayor pleads guilty

After multiple arrests in recent years, former Jeanerette Mayor Aprill Foulcard pleaded to charges of malfeasance, bank fraud, and theft.

Foulcard pleaded no contest to one count of malfeasance in office, guilty to one count of bank fraud, and guilty to one count of theft of more than $5,000 but less than $25,000

According to a 16th Judicial District statement, sentencing will be June 14.

New jobs expected in Jefferson Davis Parish

Greenberry Industrial, a Washington-based fabricator and contractor serving a wide range of industrial markets, announced that it is in the process of converting a shipyard fabrication facility into a manufacturing plant that will result in a significant number of new jobs in Jefferson Davis Parish.

According to a news release from Gov. John Bel Edwards, the new plant will occupy the former Gulf Islands Shipyards facility located on 180 acres along the Mermentau River near Jennings. Greenberry will use the site to manufacture heavy industrial modules for petrochemical, maritime, energy, pulp and paper and high-tech semiconductor industries.

Fake check reportedly used to purchase three vehicles

Police in New Iberia have been searching for a woman accused of using a fake check to buy three vehicles worth more than $100,000.

According to a spokesperson, Shawntell Rena Romero allegedly wrote a check to an area dealership that was returned as fraud.