City of Donaldsonville's Independence Day celebration returns July 2

Staff Report

The City of Donaldsonville Independence Day celebration will return in 2022.

The event will be July 2 from 4 to 10 p.m. and will include food and entertainment for all ages.

Live music will include Austin Cedotal and DJ Up All Nite and the Michael Foster Project.

Vendor and entry forms will be available online or by the Chamber of Commerce at 225-473-4814. There is a vendor fee and it is first come first served on spaces. Spaces will be reserved in the order in which they are received and vendor will not be allowed to relocate on the event day.