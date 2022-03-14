Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce to host first Wing Fest on June 4

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce will launch its first Wing Fest on June 4 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Crescent Park on Veterans Memorial Drive.

The event will feature a team wing cookoff, food, music and fun and, of course, lots of wings.

Team competition will begin with setup and a mandatory team meeting at noon with competition at 1 p.m., judging at 3 p.m., and awards at 6 p.m.

The team competition divisions are as follows: Fried (Battered or Naked), BBQ, and “Too Hot to Handle.”

Participants will compete to be the "Red Hot Wing King" and win cash and prizes.

Performing live on the main stage is Larry Neal and the Neal Brother's Blues Band from 6 to 9 p.m.

Visitors to the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs but no ice chests nor pets are allowed on site.

For more information about vendors, team competition or other scheduled activities, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 225-473-4814.