Donaldsonville man arrested on illegal use of weapon charge

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on a weapons charge related to an incident near Belle Rose.

Courtney Andre Julien, 44, was charged with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

According to a news release, deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Hwy. 308 in reference to individuals possessing illegal weapons.

Deputies reportedly heard gunshots and questioned two individuals, one of what was Julien.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and was held on a bond set at $100,000.