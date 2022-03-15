Donaldsonville man arrested on felony public intimidation, resisting an officer charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville man who allegedly made verbal threats on a peace officer.

According to a news release, 36-year-old Jeremy Williams reportedly made the threats as a uniformed patrol deputy walked in the area of the Assumption Parish Courthouse on March 14.

The deputy allegedly continued on his way but the suspect continued threats and gestures toward the officer.

Williams was booked on charges of felony public intimidation (threats) and resisting an officer.

He was released on a $10,000, according to the release.