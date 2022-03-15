Miss Donaldsonville Pageant scheduled for June 17
The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District has announced its upcoming Miss Donaldsonville Scholarship Pageant, set for June 17.
Application and fees are due June 17 at 5 p.m. at the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The scholarship awards are: $200 Miss, $100 Teen, and $50 Little Miss. Age divisions fall into the following categories: age divisions and entry fee (must have a Donaldsonville address) Little Miss 7 to 11 years old ($25 entry fee), Teen Miss 12 to 15 years old ($25 entry fee), and Miss 16 to 19 years old ($50 entry fee). Pageant Competition guidelines and application available at the City Hall and the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, contact Lee at 225-445-1383 or lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.