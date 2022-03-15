Sunshine Bridge area included in round of 16 DOTD projects

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that 16 projects around the state were recently let, including one near the Sunshine Bridge in Ascension and St. James parishes.

According to a news release, 12 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $92.3 million.

“This month we’re investing over $90 million on 16 new projects statewide,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Two major projects include the widening of a portion of U.S. 190 in St. Tammany Parish and improvements to LA 30 in Baton Rouge. There are also several safety projects throughout the state, reaffirming our commitment to the safety of our residents and visitors.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are:

Pavement/Overlay:

Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 18 between Sunshine Bridge and LA 3120 in Ascension and St. James parishes: $2,446,655.45

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 68 between U.S. 61 and LA 964 in East Feliciana Parish: $6,988,277.02

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 93 between U.S. 90 and Benoit Patin Rd. in Lafayette Parish: $2,582,100.00

Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on U.S. 90 between S. Kenner Ave. and LA 18 in Jefferson Parish: $9,283,548.69

Grading, milling, paving, and drainage on LA 135 between LA 15 and Antioch Rd. in Richland Parish: $3,658,920.00

Milling, overlay, and traffic signalization on U.S. 190 between LA 433 and U.S. 11 in St. Tammany Parish: $3,135,512.99

Patching on LA 2 between LA 2 spur and Dorcheat Bridge in Webster Parish: $541,025.70

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Pavement striping on I-20 between U.S. 79 and LA 371 in Webster Parish: $613,749.00

Turn lane on LA 594 at Ouachita Parish High School in Ouachita Parish: $1,174,607.95

Turn lane on LA 1 at Brandywine Country Club in Lafourche Parish: $983,111.23

Realignment of two curves on LA 88 in Coteau in Iberia Parish: $4,843,999.60

Improvements to LA 30 between South Blvd. and W. Chimes St. in East Baton Rouge Parish: $18,246,387.55

U.S. 190 widening to four-lane divided highway between LA 437 and U.S. 190B in St. Tammany Parish: $29,953,386.14

Flashing yellow arrow installation in Avoyelles, Natchitoches, Sabine, Vernon, and Winn parishes: $2,865,847.33

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) on I-10 between Scott and Lake Charles in Acadia, Jefferson Davis, and Lafayette parishes: $2,596,055.55

Other: