AROUND THE STATE: ​​​​​​​Parents clash at meeting over nonbinary teacher

Staff Report

Parents clash at meeting over nonbinary teacher

Parents met in opposition and support of an elementary teacher, who identifies as nonbinary, at a Caddo Parish School Board meeting.

According to an article published in sister publication the Shreveport Times, action regarding Blaine Banghart was not on the agenda and was not addressed by the school board.

The newspaper reported the public comment period devolved into arguments and yelling over the dress code and the educator, who is a music teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport.

Banghart, who uses the MX as opposed to Mr. or Ms., received both pushback and support after posting a video on TikTok about their inability to be out at work.

Abandoned baby found

After an hours-long search, an abandoned 8-month-old baby was found alive and unharmed near Hooper Road in Baton Rouge.

Helicopters, drones, and dogs were used as several agencies partnered in the search.

Baton Rouge Police reported the infant was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Police said the baby's mother may have suffered apparent medical issues.

Boyfriend charged with murder of pregnant girlfriend, her son

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old son.

Brynnen Murphy was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after Kaylen Johnson and her son, Kaden Johnson, were found.

Murphy has been accused of shooting and killing Kaylen Johnson and leaving her body along Burbank Drive before throwing Kaden Johnson from a 30-foot bridge in Central.