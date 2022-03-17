AROUND THE NATION: Netflix paid features would stop account sharing

Staff Report

Netflix to test paid features

Streaming-platform Netflix seems to be no longer chill with customers sharing account passwords.

The company announced it will test new features which would require members to pay extra if they want to share their account with someone outside of their household.

Also of note, a Louisiana woman has been featured in a new Netflix show called "Is it Cake?" Nina Maria Charles, who hails from Carencro, is one of nine bakers participating.

Instagram suspends Ye for 24 hours

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was temporarily suspended from posting on Instagram due to violating company policies.

His account reportedly targeted Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Trevor Noah.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed to USA TODAY that content from Ye's account had been removed.

Starbucks going away from paper cups

Starbucks is “shifting away from single-use plastics and piloting reusable cup programs” in six markets, according to a statement from the company.

By the end of next year, customers will be allowed to use their own reusable cups in every store location in the United States and Canada.

And by 2025, the company hopes to give access to a personal or Starbucks provided reusable to-go cup, the company said.