Donaldsonville man arrested on drug, weapon charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on drug and weapon charges.

A deputy observed a vehicle with an equipment violation on Hwy. 308 near Labadieville late March 17 and conducted a traffic stop, according to a news release.

The deputy reportedly observed a rifle and suspected marijuana in plain view.

Tyrek Henry Johnson, 22, was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of felony illegal carrying of a weapon in presence of CDS, first offense possession of marijuana, and headlights required.

At the time of the release, Johnson remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.