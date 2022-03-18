West Ascension girls, boys basketball teams travel to Mandeville

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council's Alvin "Coach" Thomas, who represents the Donaldsonville area, provided an update on the west Ascension recreation program.

The update touted the girls basketball program, pointing out the young girls in the community have the WNBA to look up to and can share in the love of the game.

"I urge all of you, all of you, to enjoy your life, the precious moments you have and to spend each day with some laughter and some thought, to get your emotions going," he said.

Murry Walker, the regional director, held credential check for the national tournament held at Pelican Park in Mandeville.

"I am very proud of the West Ascension Lady Pelicans. We have brought back our girls basketball program with the help of coordinator/athletic director Jerry Butler, head girls 9 and 10 coach Pedro Porter and assistant coach Stephens."

"They did a great job getting the girls program back on track. The girls play very hard and it's a great pleasure to have all of them playing," Thomas said.

Also appearing at the national tournament: the 7/8 boys, the 9/10 boys, and the 11/12 boys.

"Great job coach Houston Green, coach Patrick Jupiter, coach Floyd Foster, and Jerry Butler. Job well done for our kids on the westbank of Ascension Parish," he said.